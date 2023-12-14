Missouri Highlands Health Care Launches Blue Zones Ignite to Improve Well-Being in Poplar Bluff

Blue Zones initiative includes assessment and plan to help residents live better and longer lives

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Missouri Highlands Health Care has launched Blue Zones Ignite, a comprehensive initiative that uses an evidence-based approach to make healthy choices easier in all the places people spend the most time. The effort begins with an in-depth assessment of Poplar Bluff that will help determine how to make it a healthier place to live, work and thrive.

Karen White, CEO of Missouri Highlands Health Care, said: "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Blue Zones Ignite. At Missouri Highlands Health Care, we are committed to improving the health and well-being of our entire region. Blue Zones focuses on creating healthier environments that support healthier behaviors and lifestyles, and this aligns with our mission of creating a healthier future for our region."

The Blue Zones Approach

Blue Zones employs a proven solution in collaboration with communities to help people live better and longer lives. The company's work is based on research and principles developed by National Geographic Fellow and New York Times bestselling author Dan Buettner, who identified the cultures of the world – or blue zones – with the healthiest, longest-living populations.

The Blue Zones approach focuses on the single largest determinant of health: where people live. Instead of focusing on just individual behavior change, Blue Zones helps communities make permanent changes to systems and surroundings so it's easier for residents to eat wisely, move naturally and connect more with others as they move throughout their day. By improving the Life Radius® – the area close to home where most Americans spend 90% of their lives – Blue Zones transformations have been able to dramatically improve overall population health and well-being, raise employee and student productivity, and boost economic vitality and development.

Steve Halter, President of the Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce, said: "As a huge advocate for healthy living, I wholeheartedly support Missouri Highlands Health Care and their efforts with Blue Zones Ignite. Our citizens deserve the opportunity to improve their well-being by having more options to exercise and make healthier dietary choices."

The Blue Zones team will connect with local leaders and organizations to begin immediate work assessing the strengths, needs, and challenges that residents are facing today. Blue Zones will then create a transformation plan that, once implemented, can drive widespread improvements in well-being, reductions in healthcare costs, and improve economic vitality in the region.

Ben Leedle, CEO of Blue Zones and Co-founder of Blue Zones Project, said: "We are excited to work with Poplar Bluff leaders, and we applaud Missouri Highlands Health Care in their vision and commitment to invest in the well-being of all current and future residents. Improved community well-being leads to healthier and happier residents, a higher quality of life, and a more productive, vibrant economy."

For more information on Blue Zones Ignite or to learn how to get involved, visit https://www.bluezones.com/ignite-poplar-bluff.

About Blue Zones®

Blue Zones employs evidence-based ways to help people live better, longer. The company's work is rooted in explorations and research done by National Geographic Fellow Dan Buettner in Blue Zones regions around the world, where people live extraordinarily long and/or happy lives. The original research and findings were released in Buettner's bestselling books "The Blue Zones Solution," "The Blue Zones of Happiness," "The Blue Zones," "Thrive," and "Blue Zones Kitchen" – all published by National Geographic books. Using original Blue Zones research, Blue Zones works with cities and counties to make healthy choices easier through permanent and semi-permanent changes to our human-made surroundings. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in health care costs. For more information, visit bluezones.com.

About Missouri Highlands Health Care

Missouri Highlands Health Care serves as the area's only Federally Qualified Health Center with over 20 locations throughout a seven county region. Missouri Highlands focuses on bringing accessible, quality, and affordable care to communities throughout Southeast Missouri. For more information on our services and locations, visit mohigh.org

