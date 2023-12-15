MIRDC Inaugurates Asia-Pacific Vacuum Heat Treatment Synergy Center, Advancing Taiwan's Precision Machinery Industry

KAOHSIUNG, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) and ECM Group jointly announced the establishment of the Asia-Pacific Vacuum Heat Treatment Synergy Center on December 13, 2023. The inauguration was witnessed by Hsiang-Wei Ho, Section Chief of the Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Chung-Chun Wu, Vice President of the Taiwan Society for Metal Heat Treatment (TSMHT), Yung-Chang Kang, Supervisor of the Taiwan Mold & Die Industry Association, Wen-Chin Chen, Secretary General of the Taiwan Automation Intelligence and Robotics Association, François Cotier, Country Director of the Business France Taiwan, Stéphane Peden, General Manager of the French Chamber Taiwan, Lei Zhao, Director of Heat Treatment (LPC) at ECM Group, Ren-Yi Lin, Chairman of MIRDC, and Yung-Hsiang Lai, President of MIRDC. Collaborating with France-based ECM Group, MIRDC formed the Asia-Pacific Vacuum Heat Treatment Synergy Center, with the objective of advancing Taiwan's precision manufacturing and component industries. The Center will primarily target applications in the optoelectronic, semiconductor, medical material, electric vehicle (EV), and telecommunication sectors, aiming to support Taiwan's OEMs in tapping into business opportunities with a cumulative worth surpassing NT$20 billion.

(From left to right) Ren-Yi Lin, Chairman of MIRDC, Hsiang-Wei Ho, Section Chief of the Department of Industrial Technology (DoIT) at the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), François Cotier, Business France Country Director - Taiwan, and Lei Zhao, Director of Heat Treatment (LPC) at ECM Group, at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the Asia-Pacific Vacuum Heat Treatment Synergy Center. (PRNewswire)

Mr. Ho, the DoIT Section Chief, stated Taiwan produces top-notch precision machinery parts, with an output value exceeding NT$20 billion. It is technologically on par with Japan in Asia and boasts a complete industrial supply chain that generates a significant clustering effect. This strategic positioning has made the island a primary supplier of precision components to markets in Europe, the United States, Southeast Asia, and Central and South America. The island's distinctive geographical advantages and manufacturing expertise equip it to emerge as a key hub in the global supply of machinery components, particularly in light of the increasing global demand in the machinery, vehicle, and electronics sectors. Heat treatment technology will play a crucial role in developing high-value precision components, offering advantages such as effective control over distortion, energy-efficient processes, and intelligent equipment design. Under MOEA's guidance, the MIRDC has been tasked with advancing heat treatment techniques through development, simulation, testing and analysis. The collaboration with ECM Group, a leader in-vacuum heat treatment equipment design and precision control, further bolsters Taiwan's capacity to deliver comprehensive solutions in materials, processes, systems, and equipment. This collaborative effort is set to reinforce Taiwan's role in the global supply chain for precision parts and components.

Mr. Lin, the MIRDC Chairman, emphasized ECM Group's significance as a global equipment supplier, noting its extensive collaborations with over 400 companies across 29 countries and regions, and its substantial international market share. MIRDC, he noted, has established itself in developing composite heat treatment, energy-efficient processes, and AI-enabled testing and verification, achievements recognized by awards such as the R&D100 Awards and the Edison Awards. Specializing in complex structures and precision transmission components, MIRDC utilizes heat treatment simulation analysis to identify optimal process parameters, enabling precise predictions of post-processing quality and facilitating the selection of process parameters tailored to specific product or functional needs before commencing production. The resulting superior dimensional accuracy guarantees compliance with international standards. Through its technology transfers and industrial services, MIRDC has assisted over 50 domestic manufacturers, including Hota, Sha Yang Ye, Ming Shun and New Kailung Gear, in integrating into supply chains of major automakers, including Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, JLR and Ford, collectively securing orders worth more than NT$600 million.

The partnership between MIRDC and ECM Group has resulted in the establishment of a new facility, serving as a pilot platform for international development and benefiting domestic industries. This collaboration integrates high-pressure gas quenching, connecting the three parties: ECM Group (equipment & technical experience), MIRDC (process), and industry players (verification), fostering synergies in technology, human resources, products, and applications. A significant aspect of this strategic alliance is its capacity to localize the development process that was previously outsourced to France. This localization is expected to reduce the development timeline drastically, from the earlier 1-2 months to just 1-2 weeks. It will balance quality, delivery, and cost while also providing local potential customers with product development and trial production solutions. The Center is slated to elevate the standards of heat treatment technology development and manufacturing in Taiwan. Furthermore, plans are underway for the Center to support the local development of energy-efficient Crystal growth semiconductor equipment and components through its collaboration with ECM Group. This move is projected to strengthen the global competitiveness of Taiwan's semiconductor and precision machinery industry.

Officials and guests from universities, research institutes and key industry stakeholders attending the MoU signing ceremony. (PRNewswire)

The group photo of representatives from ECM Group and MIRDC at the MoU signing ceremony for the Asia-Pacific Vacuum Heat Treatment Synergy Center. (PRNewswire)

The group photo of attendees at the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Vacuum Heat Treatment Synergy Center. (PRNewswire)

