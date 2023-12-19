Everlight Solar Wins Comparably's 2023 Best Company Culture Award

VERONA, Wis., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a remarkable acknowledgment of its vibrant workplace environment, Everlight Solar proudly announces its latest achievement - winning the Best Company Culture award from Comparably. Annually, Comparably gathers data from diverse workplace environments and organizations to present awards, as judged by the individuals who understand their companies best - their employees.

This recognition exemplifies the company's unwavering commitment to creating an environment where their team members feel valued, fulfilled, and can have fun at work. In an anonymous survey, one Everlight Solar staff member shared, "The support from our leaders (and everyone, really) is unmatched. We push each other upward and inspire one another every day. It's the most inspirational job I've ever had!" From leadership and mentorship to work-life balance and the camaraderie among coworkers, every aspect of Everlight Solar's company culture has played a pivotal role in achieving this remarkable recognition.

Receiving the Best Company Culture award marks the twelfth recognition the company has received from Comparably, amongst Best CEO, Best Career Growth, and Best Company Outlook, all received in 2023 alone. The company also received this recognition in 2022, making this the second time they have received this award.

Another staff member from the company shared, "Everybody at Everlight has a smile on their face and meets everyday challenges with optimism and confidence. Can't help but be happy every day." Everlight Solar stands behind its commitment to fostering the growth and satisfaction of its staff as it collaboratively strives for a more sustainable future.

They extend their heartfelt thanks to their exceptional team for making Everlight Solar a remarkable workplace. As a collective, Everlight Solar strives to empower its team personally and professionally.

About Everlight Solar

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming. In their first year of eligibility, Everlight Solar was ranked number 632 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list with a staggering 930% growth rate. To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

