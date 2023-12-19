Guidehouse Insights Explores Financing Strategies in the Battery Energy Storage Market

As transition to renewable energy continues, stable financing options and government incentives play major role in promoting energy storage projects globally



(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights) (PRNewswire)

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights explores the types of construction and monetization contracts in the battery energy storage market globally.

The transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources of energy such as solar and wind energy is happening at a rapid pace. Energy storage systems are an integral part of this transition as solar and wind generation can be intermittent, so storing excess energy in battery storage systems is necessary for grid stability. According to Guidehouse Insights, the two major types of battery storage systems—utility-scale energy storage (UES) and commercial and industrial (C&I)—provide capacity and ancillary services to utilities, aggregators, and wholesale markets. Most battery system owners use third-party debt financing for their UES or C&I projects with deal sizes ranging from $200,000 to $250 million.



"Developers and owners must understand different deal structures and their associated risks to select appropriate project development and revenue contracts for their battery projects," says, Ernest Rozbicki, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Currently, the prevalent development and construction contracts are turnkey and build-transfer, while the most popular revenue forms are power purchase agreements (PPAs) and merchant service contracts."

Large-scale project owners should focus on long-term contracts and guaranteed revenue streams; Developers should mitigate construction risks by limiting ambiguity and subjectivity in contracts; and Equipment manufacturers should limit technology and operating risks with an insurance warranty, according to the report.

The report, Stable Financing Strategies Are Key to Building Successful Battery Storage Projects, analyzes the types of construction and monetization contracts prevalent in today's market and the various financing risks associated with them. It provides an analysis of the deal structures and revenue contracts used for major UES and C&I systems such as solar plus storage projects, non-wires alternatives, virtual power plants, and resiliency services. It also explains the various technology, operations, construction, and revenue risks associated with building a battery project and the supporting government incentives. Also included are best practices and contracts utilized by NHOA Energy and Pivot Power in developing their recent battery system projects. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Stable Financing Strategies Are Key to Building Successful Battery Storage Projects, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse Insights

+1.646.941.9139

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights