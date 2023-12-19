Introducing the nubia Z60 Ultra: A new era in mobile photography with comprehensive versatility and enhanced image processing

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- nubia, the leading global smartphone manufacturer and a pioneer in innovative smartphone technology, today launched its new-generation under-display camera smartphone, the nubia Z60 Ultra. This latest model comes equipped with the NeoVision photography system, featuring high-definition optics with three main cameras, setting a new standard in mobile photography. The innovative UDC Full Screen, supported by a fifth-generation flexible under-display camera technology, offers an unstoppable view, boasting a more vibrant display and more natural-looking selfies. Ni Fei, Chairman of nubia Technology Co., Ltd., stated, "Innovation in smartphones that leads to transformative experiences primarily revolves around two elements: the screen and photography. We have dedicated ourselves to five generations of under-display technology, striving to deliver the most pristine and ultimate full-screen experience."

Engineered for the adventurer, the device is fortified with IP68-rated dust and water resistance, ensuring it stands as a beacon of durability. Additionally, the phone is powered by the groundbreaking Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chipset, a robust 6000mAh silicon carbon negative electrode super battery with the sleek and efficient MyOS 14 operating system, making it a comprehensive and versatile choice for enhanced image processing.

nubia Z60 Ultra (PRNewswire)

High-Definition Triple Cameras with Advanced OIS Optical Image Stabilization



Optical system forms the foundation of photography. nubia's commitment to mobile photography is exemplified by its bold challenges to industry norms and the advancement into the realm of high-end optics. The nubia Z60 Ultra is equipped with the innovative NeoVision photography system, featuring three main cameras — 18mm Ultra Wide Starry Sky, 35mm precision master, and 85mm telephoto explorer camera with high-definition optics. This sets a new benchmark in mobile photography, offering comprehensive advancements across all focal lengths and catering to consumers' needs in various scenarios.

The new 50-megapixel 18mm ultra-wide-angle starry sky main camera employs a 1/1.55-inch outsole sensor, a 7P aspherical lens, and an f/1.8 large aperture. This combination breaks away from the traditional "wide-angle theory of uselessness," achieving an industry-leading ultra-low distortion wide-angle main camera. The 50-megapixel 35mm camera features a high-definition optical combination with a 1G+6P lens and f/1.59 large aperture, enhancing light intake, pixel density and photo clarity. 35mm lenses continue to be the ultimate focal length for detailed photography, whilst the 64-megapixel 85mm periscope telephoto portrait lens with a 1/2-inch sensor significantly improves portrait photography.

The focal length layout of the nubia Z60 Ultra is meticulously balanced, and its stabilization system ranks among the best in the industry. It supports triple OIS full optical image stabilization, ensuring steadfast stability in all shooting scenarios whilst further enhancing capture efficiency. Additionally, the main camera is equipped with a blue glass spin-coated IR filter as standard, effectively reducing glare and synergizing with laser focus to easily lock in extraordinary moments.

Computational Photography: Enhancing Starry Sky, Humanistic Photography, and Portraits

Building on its superior optics, nubia NeoVision also advances computational photography capabilities. The Galaxy Night Scene algorithm, a first for nubia, optimizes and adjusts effects on ultra-wide angles. It works in tandem with the sky and earth separation calculation broadening and brightening the captured starry sky. The unique starry sky portrait algorithm allows for clear portraits against the backdrop of the Milky Way. The starry sky coloring function effectively minimizes light pollution and color cast, enhancing the transparency of the starry sky and the Milky Way. Additional features like Star hunting and starry sky time-lapse photography offer users a richer experience in astrophotography.

All three main cameras support lightning capture. In portrait mode users can choose from 50mm classic, 35mm environmental, and 85mm portrait options, capturing the essence of portrait photography at its golden focal lengths. The nubia Z60 Ultra also features a 65:24 ultra-wide movie format and supports 4K 120 frame video, video pre-recording, super night scene video, and super stabilization functions, ensuring high-definition and stable video in all scenarios.

Fifth-Generation Flexible Under-Display Camera Technology: A Comprehensive Upgrade

As a leader in under-display camera technology, the nubia Z60 Ultra showcases the latest generation of flexible UDC full-screen. This includes a screen density of up to 400PPI in the under-display camera area, a full-screen blue diamond arrangement, and support for independent pixel drivers, achieving a clearer and more refined display. The UDC Ultra independent screen display chipset enhances natural color transitions, while the new BOE Q9+ luminescent material significantly improves color display stability. The industry's largest front-facing single-pixel photosensitive area of 2.8μm, coupled with a front-facing transparent algorithm, further improves the brightness and clarity of front-facing photography and video calls.

Beyond its full-screen capabilities, the overall screen quality of the nubia Z60 Ultra is exceptional. It boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED large screen with 2480x1116 high resolution, a 2.5D flexible straight screen, and an anti-accidental touch design. The screen covers 100% of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut, supports a 1.07 billion color display, and achieves a local peak brightness of up to 1500nit. Additionally, it supports a 2160Hz ultra-high frequency PWM dimming function and has received SGS low blue light certification, safeguarding eye health.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 6000mAh Large Battery: Setting a New Performance Benchmark

In terms of performance, the nubia Z60 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 8 Gen 3 flagship chipset, significantly enhancing CPU and GPU performance and energy efficiency. The combination of UFS4.0 and memory ensures fast operation, quick application startup, and rapid game loading. The device also features a 6000mAh silicon carbon negative electrode ultra-large capacity battery and is IP68-rated dust and water resistance, providing a comprehensive performance experience for all scenarios.

For gaming, the nubia Z60 Ultra supports a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a 1200Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, delivering smooth visuals, and responsive controls. The X-axis linear motor provides strong vibration, varied vibration effects, and lower noise, making it suitable for various games and UI interactions. AI frame sensing technology intelligently adjusts frequency and core based on gaming scenes and actions, improving energy efficiency and reducing minor lags. An upgraded battery charging system allows for customized power levels, supporting a power supply mode without charging, maintaining a comfortable temperature and ensuring stable performance.

Isomorphism Universe Design: A Distinctive Flagship Masterpiece

The striking module design on the back of the nubia Z60 Ultra highlights its unique and powerful photography capabilities. Inspired by the isomorphic universe, the design extends the imaging module area to the edge of the phone, offering an expansive and impactful visual experience. This design not only showcases the beauty and depth of the universe but also ensures that the arrangement of the three main cameras avoids internal magnetic interference caused by the OIS and AF systems of the lenses, maintaining optimal photography performance.

The back of the device uses AG flash-sand glass with millions of micron-level crystal structures, giving the phone a flowing silver metallic texture and a cyberpunk futuristic aesthetic. The sides are adorned with an aerospace-grade metal middle frame and support ergonomic customizable sliding keys with five functions: photo taking, mute, recording, flashlight, and game space, all easily customizable and activated with a single toggle.

The nubia Z60 Ultra is available in two color options: Black and Silver. nubia also continues to offer the classic Starry Sky Collection Edition, available exclusively in China for now. Inspired by Van Gogh's "Starry Night", the design incorporates the emotional expression and classic colors of the painting, using a starry sky micro-etching process on the glass, and combining it with rich technological overlays to present an eyewear-free 3D star effect. The diamond relief effect perfectly integrates technology with art.

Pricing & Availability

The nubia Z60 Ultra will be available in global markets at the following MSRPs:

Prices per Currency North America & Global Europe United Kingdom Mexico 8+256G $599 €679 £679 Mex$12,499 12+256G $649 €749 £749 Mex$13,499 16+512G $779 €899 £899 Mex$14,999

You can pre-order the nubia Z60 Ultra, starting today on nubia official website and enjoy our special offers at the nubia Official Website on the following dates:

Official Launch: December 19, 2023 ( 8.00 p.m. HKT, 1.00 p.m CET, 7:00 a.m. EST )

Pre-Order: December 19, 2023 ( 8.00 p.m. HKT, 1.00 p.m CET, 7:00 a.m. EST )

Open Sales: December 29, 2023 ( 8.00 p.m. HKT, 1.00 p.m CET, 7:00 a.m. EST )

Amazon Open Sales: January 6, 2024 (8.00 p.m. HKT, 1.00 p.m CET, 7:00 a.m. EST )

Mexico Mercado Libre Open Sales: Mid-January, 2024 ( 8.00 p.m. HKT, 1.00 p.m CET, 7:00 a.m. EST )

Official Online Stores:

About nubia

Founded in October 2012, nubia aims to bring high-end innovative smartphones to adventurous users who want to pursue new experiences and an enhanced quality of life. Inspiring the world to "Be Yourself," nubia continues to elevate lifestyles by encouraging users to chase their dreams and pursue new passions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nubia Technology Co., Ltd.