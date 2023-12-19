Neogen Announces Second-Quarter Earnings Release Date

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) will issue its second-quarter earnings release before the opening of the market on Tuesday, January 9, 2024. Executives from the company will host a webcast and conference call later that morning, beginning at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time, to discuss the financial results.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (844) 757-5681 (U.S.) or +1 (412) 317-5297 (international) and requesting the Neogen Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call (Conference ID: 10184962).

The live webcast can be accessed through Neogen's Investor Relations webpage, neogen.com/investor-relations, under the "Events & Presentations" subheading.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (877) 344-7529 or +1 (412) 317-0088, respectively, and providing the passcode 9249224, or through Neogen's Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

Contact

Bill Waelke | Vice President, Investor Relations

BWaelke@Neogen.com

