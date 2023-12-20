SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX Charity, the philanthropic arm of global leading crypto exchange BingX, is incredibly excited to announce its significant move towards environmental stewardship. This new initiative will kick off with a partnership with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (also known as WDC), a non-profit organization and esteemed charity dedicated to protecting whales and dolphins with a focus on ending captivity, stopping whaling, and creating safe seas.

BingX Charity Partners with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1987, WDC is committed to creating a world where every whale and dolphin is safe and free. This is not only a noble gesture, but an essential means to sustain the future of earth by increasing the planet's climate resiliency. It works to protect whales and dolphins from the many threats they face through campaigns, scientific research, advising governments, conservation projects, field research, and educational outreach.

This collaboration unites BingX and WDC in a multi-faceted approach to ensure the long-term survival of whales and dolphins. Their partnership encompasses financial support, cooperative efforts to abolish captivity, and the symbolic adoption of specific marine mammals to aid their welfare. This partnership aims to highlight the challenges faced by marine wildlife and mobilize global support for preserving marine ecosystems.

BingX Charity Partners with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (PRNewswire)

Megan Nyvold, Head of Branding at BingX, highlighted the company's commitment to environmental conservation: "Our mascot Bingo embodies the characteristics of a dolphin: intelligence, friendliness, and cooperation. These traits mirror BingX's core values, making our partnership with WDC a natural choice. We're excited to follow WDC's lead and make meaningful contributions to safeguard these beautiful creatures. This collaboration reflects our dedication to positive environmental impacts and aligns with our philosophy of responsible corporate citizenship."

Since its inception in 2019, BingX Charity has actively pursued philanthropic initiatives. As BingX and WDC embark on this collaborative journey, it underscores the crypto exchange's broader commitment to social and environmental responsibility. The partnership aims not only to contribute to the protection of whales and dolphins but also to raise awareness about the critical importance of preserving marine life.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 5 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BingX