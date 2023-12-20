Syra Health Expands its Healthcare Workforce Solutions

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA) ("Syra Health" or the "Company"), a healthcare technology company with a mission to improve healthcare by providing innovative services and technology solutions, today announced the expansion of its healthcare workforce business unit to include additional offerings.

Syra Health - A catalyst for improving health outcomes. (PRNewsfoto/Syra Health) (PRNewswire)

The expanded products and services include:

Healthcare workforce training, development, and education

Workforce technology platform for employers and those seeking new positions

Healthcare workforce engagement and concierge services

Through accessible learning and development resources, Syra Health's newly added healthcare workforce solutions offer workers the opportunity to develop new skill sets or expand their existing competencies to meet the changing needs of healthcare. For those new to the healthcare workforce, Syra Health also offers apprenticeship programs.

Syra Health's new healthcare workforce solutions technology platform allows employers to post open healthcare positions. Job seekers can log in and look for opportunities to apply for while managing their profile information. Employers can search for the talent they are looking for based on desired characteristics and candidate profiles.

"We have a successful track record in providing healthcare workforce solutions to state and local governments," said Sandeep Allam, Executive Chairman and President, Syra Health. "Extending our offerings to healthcare employers and healthcare talent is a natural progression of our expertise."

Syra Health's workforce engagement solutions include monitoring the pulse of the workplace culture to ensure healthcare employees feel safe, valued, and protected. Syra Health's workforce concierge service streamlines communications with candidates and current employees while helping employers respond to unexpected challenges that arise within the workplace.

"A supported workforce is a productive workforce," said Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health. "Our workforce surveys, assessments, and analytics capabilities allow us to pinpoint healthy cultures and those where additional training may be needed."

According to the American Hospital Association's (AHA) 2024 Healthcare Workforce Scan, the healthcare workforce shortage will continue throughout 2024 as workers cite burnout, staff shortages, and retirement as key factors driving their departures. The report also explains the need for a supportive workplace to offset incivility and sustainable talent pipelines to address the unevenly distributed workforce.

About Syra Health:

Syra Health is a healthcare company addressing some of healthcare's most significant challenges in areas such as behavioral and mental health, digital health, and population health, by providing innovative services and technology solutions. Syra Health's products and services are centered on prevention, improved access, and affordable care. Syra Health supplies its solutions to payers, providers, life sciences organizations, academic institutions, and government. For more information, please visit www.syrahealth.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected use of proceeds, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Media Inquiries:

Christine Drury

Communications and Marketing Director

Syra Health

463-345-5180

christined@syrahealth.com

For Investor Inquiries:

Ben Shamsian

Vice President

Lytham Partners, LLC

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syra Health