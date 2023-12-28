BlendJet Initiates Voluntary Recall of Certain BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders

BENICIA, Calif., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlendJet Inc. today announced the voluntary recall of certain BlendJet 2 portable blenders. The recall is being conducted in cooperation with the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls. Customers with affected units will be able to request a replacement base for their BlendJet 2, to be provided free of charge by the company.

BlendJet (PRNewswire)

BlendJet 2 portable blenders currently available for purchase via the company's retail partners and at BlendJet.com are not affected by this voluntary recall, as these blenders already feature updated components.

BlendJet also issued the following statement:

BlendJet created the portable blender category to enable consumers to make and consume healthy food on the go. We continue to hold ourselves to rigorous quality and safety standards as we help our dedicated customers live longer, healthier lives.

In the small number of cases referenced in BlendJet's joint recall announcement with the CPSC, the performance of certain BlendJet 2 units did not meet the company's or our customers' expectations. While none of the reported incidents resulted in serious injury or significant property damage, out of an abundance of caution, our company updated the base of the BlendJet 2 to feature thicker blades and an improved electrical configuration. These updates were incorporated many months ago into all BlendJet 2 devices manufactured by the company.

For older BlendJet 2 units that are covered by this recall, the replacement base that is being provided by BlendJet will mitigate the potential occurrence of these issues when the unit is used as directed.

Consumers put their trust in our company when they choose to make our blender products part of their healthy lifestyles. That is why we have coordinated with the CPSC to launch this free base replacement program that will ensure the BlendJet 2 performs as our company and our customers expect. BlendJet remains committed to high quality and safety standards so that our millions of customers around the world can confidently rely on BlendJet products for years to come.

How to Determine if Your BlendJet 2 is Recalled:

Any BlendJet 2 with a serial number that begins with 5543 or a greater number is not subject to this recall, as it already features the updated base. The vast majority of customers who purchased a BlendJet 2 in November of this year, or afterwards, received the updated base with their blender. Nevertheless, BlendJet recommends customers check if their device is affected by the recall by using the tool on BlendJet's website or by calling the company.

Consumers can identify whether their BlendJet 2 is part of this recall by entering the serial number of the unit into the "Is my BlendJet 2 Recalled?" tool located at https://www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall , or by calling BlendJet at (844) 334-0562 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Consumers who have a BlendJet 2 that is subject to the recall should immediately stop using it and contact BlendJet for a free replacement base.

Please note that the following BlendJet 2 portable blender models are not included in this recall: the special edition "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Happy Viking," or the "Disney Princess" line. Each of these models features the updated base.

How to Request a Replacement Base:

Consumers with affected units will need to remove and cut the rubber seal from the base of the recalled BlendJet 2 into three or more pieces and send a photo showing the serial number on the bottom of the unit and its rubber seal in pieces to BlendJet to receive a replacement base. In addition, they should dispose of their base following all environmental federal, state and local regulations. Further information is available at www.blendjet.com/safetyandrecall or at (844) 334-0562 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

About BlendJet:

BlendJet is the most popular blender brand on the internet and one of the fastest growing consumer brands in the world with millions of customers around the globe. BlendJet's patented technology and continued innovation has revolutionized the blender industry and created an entirely new product category: portable blenders. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, BlendJet is on a mission to create products that help people live longer, healthier lives.

Media Contact:

michael@lightspeedpr.com

(949) 346-1984

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlendJet