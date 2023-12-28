Reality Star and Mom Brittany Cartwright Named Brand Ambassador for the New Jenny Craig

Convenient Jenny Craig Home-Delivery Plan Based on the Science of Intermittent Fasting and Delivered Free to the Customer's Door

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenny Craig, recently purchased by Wellful, Inc., announces that reality star Brittany Cartwright has been named a brand ambassador for the new Jenny Craig, a convenient and simple home delivery plan that leverages the powerful benefits of intermittent fasting for incredible weight loss results. After the birth of her son, Brittany lost 30 pounds* using Jenny Craig and says the plan empowered her to look and feel her best.

"I was so excited when I heard that Jenny Craig had relaunched and I'm thrilled to team up with the brand once again," said Brittany Cartwright, reality television star and social media influencer with 1.8M followers. "Being a busy mom, convenience and simplicity is key. Jenny Craig was easy-to-follow before, but now it's even easier with meals delivered right to my door and virtual coaching. I look forward to using the plan to support my health and wellness goals this year."

"We are delighted to have Brittany as a brand ambassador for the new Jenny Craig," said Stephen Mikulak, President of Wellful's Jenny Craig and Nutrisystem brands. "Brittany is relatable, authentic and a true Jenny Craig success story. We are confident that her story will resonate with our customers, and she will be an inspiration to individuals making the resolution to lose weight and improve their health. We've been amazed by the outpouring of consumer demand since the relaunch of the brand and we're so excited to have Brittany help us continue that growth trajectory for such an iconic brand."

Based on science, Jenny Craig is an easy-to-follow intermittent fasting plan that combines delicious meals and coaching to help deliver weight loss results. Since metabolism is most efficient in the day and tapers off at night, Jenny Craig aligns meals with this daily cycle, so customers eat when their metabolism is optimal and take a break at night. The Jenny Craig home-delivery plan is available nationwide and delivered right to the customer's door. On Jenny Craig, customers can expect to lose up to 24 pounds in their first eight weeks.**

"Customers are coming back to Jenny Craig and enjoying the convenience of the new home-delivery model," said Mikulak. "For 2024, we are offering all the things that customers love most about Jenny Craig - the food, the structure, the program, and the coaching. The only difference is that we're making it even easier to lose weight and get your health on track with a comprehensive plan that arrives on your doorstep every other week."

Jenny Craig includes seven days of delicious, chef crafted meals and indulgent desserts that are easy to prepare in minutes. The plan also includes the breakthrough Recharge Bar, a gluten-free bar designed by dietitians to curb hunger and help customers maintain their fast.

With Jenny Craig, support is at the customer's fingertips, on their time and at their convenience. Customers can schedule an appointment with a weight loss coach online by logging into their account. They can also chat with the Jenny Craig customer care team online or via phone seven days a week.

All Jenny Craig orders are sized to fit standard household freezers and delivered in 2-week shipments. Customers can choose from a menu of favorites or select their own foods. No membership fee is needed with the Jenny Craig home-delivery plan.

*Expect to lose 1 to 2 pounds per week.

**In study, average weight loss was 22 pounds in 8 weeks.

About Wellful

Wellful, Inc. is the premier direct-to-consumer and omnichannel health and wellness company that combines best-in-class technology with scientifically formulated solutions to help consumers live happier and healthier lives. Wellful's portfolio of clinically studied wellness brands includes Peptiva, Instaflex, Nugenix, Super Beta Prostate, Dr. Sinatra, Nutrisystem and Jenny Craig . Wellful, Inc. is a Kainos Capital portfolio company.

