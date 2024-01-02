Innovative Smart Sports and Digital Health Tech From ITRI Debut at CES 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) , Taiwan's largest and one of the world's leading high-tech applied research institutions, today announced the introduction of smart sports and digital health innovations at CES 2024 booth 9255, North Hall, LVCC, and its event website . ITRI will also exhibit its smart sports innovations at CES Unveiled Las Vegas booth 226, Shoreline Exhibit Hall, Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

ITRI is showcasing iGolfPutter , a smart sports technology designed for indoor golf training, at CES and CES Unveiled. This system offers a realistic simulation of playing on an outdoor golf course with key features including:

Advanced AI skeletal and putt analysis : Powered by ITRI's 3D sensing AI analysis technology, iGolfPutter captures the player's posture, stance, and swing. It combines that skeletal data with embedded sensor data from the putter and golf ball for a comprehensive simulation, analysis, visualization, and educational experience.

Immersive golf course simulation : The AIoT dynamic green creates a tactile experience of standing on an actual golf green, while the display provides a captivating view of the corresponding golf course.

Real-time remote competition: iGolfPutter enables multiple players to compete in both virtual and physical settings simultaneously. For instance, some players can play on an actual golf course, while others join the same game virtually from anywhere using iGolfPutter to simulate the same course.

Booth visitors at CES 2024 and CES Unveiled can virtually experience the feeling of putting on an actual golf course green, receive the putting results in real time, and obtain an analysis of their posture and putt.

Other smart sports and digital health technologies on display include as follows:

iSwimWeaR is a smart personal device designed to monitor physiological vitals in underwater environments. The device easily integrates with diving masks and swimming goggles without direct skin contact. Using low-power microwave sensing technology combined with a user-friendly smartphone app, iSwimWeaR tracks and displays underwater vitals including heartbeat, breathing rate, and activity levels in real time with a 95% accuracy rate.



Unlike existing waterproof wearable devices that only transmit data once out of the water, iSwimWeaR tracks and monitors real-time diver or swimmer vitals while submerged. When the heartbeat or breathing rate drops too low, iSwimWeaR promptly sends visual safety alerts to the diver or swimmer and colleagues, effectively mitigating risks.



iSwimWeaR also integrates ITRI's swimming posture analysis technology, which has the potential for professional training applications. Through the analysis of stroke frequency, stroke width, oblique angles, speed, and efficiency, the device provides recommendations for posture adjustments and training evaluations. In this application, iSwimWeaR enhances safety in beginner swimming lessons and elevates the overall training experience for athletes.

Mountain Watch is an outdoor safety system that helps prevent hikers from getting lost or separated from their group. The system includes a smartphone app and a mesh network device. Even in mountainous areas with weak or no mobile phone signals, hikers can use Mountain Watch to update and share their real-time location with emergency coordinators, other hikers, family, and friends.



Using ITRI's mesh network technology, the device features low power consumption, an extended communication range, and three-dimensional multipoint signal communication capabilities. These features enable the devices to serve as relay stations for one another through long-distance transmission. The device also features an emergency system that immediately sends emergency signals to other hikers in the vicinity. Hikers can also plan routes, navigate, and stay connected with family and friends through Mountain Watch.

DeeGoo Digital Test & Training for Cognition Health helps seniors assess the risk of dementia and stimulate cognitive functions, prompting them to seek medical attention for early diagnosis and treatment. As a user-friendly service, DeeGoo enables the aging community to take tests whenever convenient. DeeGoo tests can be completed within three minutes on any mobile device with an internet connection, which simplifies the assessment process compared to conventional paper-based tests. It gathers additional data unavailable through paper-based tests, such as response time and users' reactions to interactive tasks, providing doctors with a comprehensive data set for evaluation.



DeeGoo is powered by a database that integrates published research and cognitive screening tools. Through AI analysis, posture recognition, and algorithms for both body and cognitive functions, DeeGoo offers personalized cognitive exercises to train performance in perception, attention, memory, executive function, language, and motor skills. By tracking patients' progress, DeeGoo has demonstrated a significant impact on delaying cognitive decline and improving overall cognitive health. ITRI collaborated with medical centers to develop DeeGoo through neurology clinical trials involving over 600 participants. To date, the service has accumulated over 20,000 test entries.

BeatSync is an AI-powered interactive music training device designed to relieve emotional stress and enhance mental health. Through button-press musical instruments with built-in pressure sensors, BeatSync captures details including the number of button presses, accuracy, timing errors, and pressing force. This data is analyzed to instantly display results, serving as a health assessment reference for either the user or caregiver.



BeatSync can help users improve their mental health, relieve emotional stress, enhance cognition and memory, and refine brain-to-hand coordination. Furthermore, BeatSync recommends personalized music scores based on performance results as analyzed by AI, tailoring the training experience to individual needs. BeatSync is suitable for people of all ages spanning from toddlers to the elderly. ITRI has collaborated with schools, senior care facilities, and social welfare groups to further improve BeatSync, fostering better physical and mental well-being for all.

ITRI's smart sports and digital health technologies are making their U.S. debut at CES 2024. We invite potential collaborators for technology transfers and business partnerships. Interested parties can book a meeting here .

Access ITRI's CES 2024 press kit here . Additional multimedia materials including technology videos, photos, and fact sheets are available here .

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng .

