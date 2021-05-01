Bath Expo and Window Expo are now Expo Home Improvement

Sponsored - CARROLLTON, Texas (May 3, 2021) — Bath Expo and Window Expo is excited to announce the consolidation of their two brands into one: Expo Home Improvement.

When Window Expo was founded in 2006, followed by the addition of Bath Expo in 2012, there was one mission in mind; to create customers for life through Integrity, Excellence and Service.

Today, the company continues to grow to better serve Texan Families by coming under one brand name: Expo Home Improvement; a company that is dedicated to Improving Homes and Transforming Lives. “We are still the same company, specializing in home improvement services with the same owners, just with a new name and look!”

When asked, “Why the change?”, Expo Home Improvement replied,

“We love home improvement and creating renewed spaces for you to live, love, and enjoy. As the years have passed, we have seen the growing need to combine our two brands and two websites into one. The move better directs our customers to one place where they can easily find solutions to all their home improvement needs.

Consolidating to one brand also helps simplify the business, which brings even more consistency to our processes and ensures the same level of service is being delivered to every customer.”

CEO, Paul Dietzler stated, “We are fueled not by growth, but how many lives we can transform. We see this opportunity to be more impactful under one brand.”

Owners Paul Dietzler, CEO and Michael Flores, COO summed up the meaning behind the brand’s new look and feel at the brand launch celebration by saying, “It’s you! Our team is the heart of the company. As owners, we took a big leap into the ownership and commitment of this company, and you have as much heart in this organization as we do. Each day as we wear this heart on our chests, it symbolizes to us our team members that have given so much of their lives to this company journey. To serve each other with love. The heart is you!”

The Expo Home Improvement team is dedicated to hold themselves accountable to their core values: “The heart symbolizes our teams’ commitment to remain true to our core values of Integrity, Excellence and Service…something that is often missing in the home improvement space. Our team is ready to go the extra mile every day! Because the extra mile is all about love, and we want to be the company that truly loves you back.”

Since 2006, Expo Home Improvement has specialized in quality window replacements for Texas. In 2012, the company added solid surface bath, shower, and tub-to-shower conversions to their product offerings, as well as accessible walk-in tubs. They have recently added siding solutions and insulation services to round out their home improvement line-up. Expo Home Improvement is a Texan company servicing Dallas Fort-Worth, the Red River territory, Austin and Central Texas, and San Antonio.

Read more about their heart for Texan homes and check out their new look at www.expohomeimprovement.com.

Contact Information:

Headquarters & Showroom:

2430 Lacy Lane, Suite #102

Carrollton, Texas 75006

marketing@expohomeimprovement.com

Austin Office & Showroom:

2548 Shell Road

Georgetown, Texas 78628

San Antonio Office & Showroom:

4332 Tejasco Drive

San Antonio, Texas 78218