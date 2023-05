Killeen ISD (Texas) will host a job fair on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Harker Heights High School, 1001 East FM 2410 Rd., Harker Heights, Texas 76548 (Killeen ISD)

Killeen ISD (Texas) will host a job fair on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Harker Heights High School, 1001 East FM 2410 Rd., Harker Heights, Texas 76548. Their hiring team will be onsite to interview for all positions.

Meet with over 50+ campus and department leaders.

Killeen ISD’s starting teacher’s salary is $56,160!

Learn more by visiting: https://www.killeenisd.org