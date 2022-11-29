Are You Ready to Discover Your Future Career?

ATTENTION JOB SEEKERS!
You’re invited to the Discover Your Future Career Fair sponsored by CTWP
- November 30th | 3PM - 7PM
- Waco Convention Center - McLennan Hall
This is your chance to be seen by area businesses ready to hire!
Bring plenty of resumes and expect on-the-spot interviews.
The Discover Your Future Career fair is being made possible by KWTX, CTWP., and your local area Chambers of Commerce.
Our growing list includes:
- Local Area Chambers of Commerce
- Aries Building Systems
- The Atrium of Bellmead
- CEFCO Convenience Stores
- City of Hewitt
- CTWP
- Killeen Police Department
- L3 Harris
- McLane Intelligent Solutions
- McLennan County
- McLennan County Sheriff
- Nemmer Electric
- Pilgrim’s
- Primrose Schools
- Temple Police Department
- Texas Veterans Commission
- Total Placement Staffing
- The Training Center
- United States Army
- Waco Transit System
- Workforce Partners Management Group