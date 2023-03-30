The injured list for the Texas Rangers (21-13) currently has eight players on it. The club's next matchup against the Seattle Mariners (17-18) begins at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9 at T-Mobile Park.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Travis Jankowski 10 Day Injury List Hamstring .299 / .373 / .403, 0 HR, 9 RBI Corey Seager 10 Day Injury List Hamstring .359 / .469 / .538, 1 HR, 4 RBI Jacob deGrom 15 Day Injury List Elbow 2-0, 2.67 ERA, 13.4 K/9 Mitch Garver 10 Day Injury List Knee .263 / .364 / .579, 2 HR, 6 RBI Glenn Otto 60 Day Injury List Lat - Jake Odorizzi 60 Day Injury List Shoulder - Brett Martin 60 Day Injury List Shoulder - Spencer Howard 60 Day Injury List Lat -

Join FanDuel and get the best new user offer, then build your first lineup and try to win cash prizes!

Rangers Next Game

Game Day: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM

9:40 PM Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Andrew Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.52 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Mariners -155 +135 SEA -1.5 7.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Performance - May 8

The Rangers are back in action after winning 2-1 on Monday against the Mariners in a game where .

Name Position Game Stats Jon Gray SP 7 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 8 K, 0 BB Marcus Semien 2B 2-for-4 Nate Lowe 1B 1-for-4 Jonah Heim C 1-for-3, RBI Josh Jung 3B 0-for-3, RBI Ezequiel Duran SS 0-for-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.