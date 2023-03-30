Rangers Injury List Today - May 9
The injured list for the Texas Rangers (21-13) currently has eight players on it. The club's next matchup against the Seattle Mariners (17-18) begins at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9 at T-Mobile Park.
Rangers Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Travis Jankowski
|10 Day Injury List
|Hamstring
|.299 / .373 / .403, 0 HR, 9 RBI
|Corey Seager
|10 Day Injury List
|Hamstring
|.359 / .469 / .538, 1 HR, 4 RBI
|Jacob deGrom
|15 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|2-0, 2.67 ERA, 13.4 K/9
|Mitch Garver
|10 Day Injury List
|Knee
|.263 / .364 / .579, 2 HR, 6 RBI
|Glenn Otto
|60 Day Injury List
|Lat
|-
|Jake Odorizzi
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Brett Martin
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Spencer Howard
|60 Day Injury List
|Lat
|-
Rangers Next Game
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
- Andrew Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.52 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Mariners
|-155
|+135
|SEA -1.5
|7.5
Rangers vs. Mariners Player Performance - May 8
The Rangers are back in action after winning 2-1 on Monday against the Mariners in a game where .
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Jon Gray
|SP
|7 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 8 K, 0 BB
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|2-for-4
|Nate Lowe
|1B
|1-for-4
|Jonah Heim
|C
|1-for-3, RBI
|Josh Jung
|3B
|0-for-3, RBI
|Ezequiel Duran
|SS
|0-for-3
