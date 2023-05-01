Currently, the Texas Rangers (21-13) have +3000 odds to win the World Series, which positions them among the top half of teams in MLB (12th). They are +300 to win the AL West (second in the division).

Rangers MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +3000 12th (+3000, bet $100 to win $3000) To Win the AL West +300 - (+300, bet $100 to win $300)

Rangers Standings Information

The Rangers are in first place in the AL West, 2.0 games ahead of the Angels.

Team Games Back 1 Texas Rangers - 2 Los Angeles Angels 2 3 Houston Astros 4.5 4 Seattle Mariners 4.5 5 Oakland Athletics 14

Rangers Team Stats

The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Texas has a 3.71 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have an 8-4 record this season in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Texas is 9-2 in games this season when it has put up five or more extra-base hits.

The Rangers have gone 7-2 in games when they strike out 10 or more batters.

Texas has gone 17-2 when it gives up three or fewer earned runs in a game this season.

Rangers Next Game Information

Rangers Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats Adolis García +10000 - - .254/.327/.508 9 HR 36 RBI Corey Seager +10000 - - .359/.469/.538 1 HR 4 RBI Marcus Semien +10000 - - .292/.380/.467 5 HR 28 RBI Jacob deGrom +12500 +3000 - 2-0 2.67 ERA 13.4 K/9 Nate Lowe +15000 - - .261/.342/.425 4 HR 23 RBI Jonah Heim +25000 - - .311/.383/.553 6 HR 27 RBI Dane Dunning - +20000 - 2-0 1.42 ERA 5.0 K/9 Martín Pérez - +15000 - 4-1 3.86 ERA 6.8 K/9 Jon Gray - +12500 - 2-1 3.82 ERA 6.5 K/9 Andrew Heaney - +20000 - 2-2 5.52 ERA 9.5 K/9 Nathan Eovaldi - +6600 - 4-2 3.22 ERA 8.9 K/9 Josh Jung - - +375 .252/.299/.488 8 HR 25 RBI

Rangers' Top Players

Marcus Semien has posted a .847 OPS this year, batting .292/.380/.467 with nine doubles, five home runs, 20 walks and 28 RBI. He has also swiped five bases.

This year, Adolis Garcia has contributed to the team's lineup by hitting .254/.327/.508 with five doubles, nine home runs, 15 walks and 36 RBI.

At the plate, Jonah Heim, one of the club's more productive offensive contributors, is batting .311 with a .383 OBP, six home runs, 22 runs, and 27 RBI, also including one stolen base.

Nate Lowe has hit .261/.342/.425 with four home runs, 23 RBI, and a 10.5% walk rate this season.

