Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Red Sox on May 9, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Rafael Devers and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park on Tuesday (at 7:20 PM ET).
Braves vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Morton Stats
- Charlie Morton (3-3) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his seventh start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start three times in six starts this season.
- Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|May. 1
|5.1
|6
|4
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|2
|at Padres
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|3
|at Royals
|Apr. 14
|6.0
|6
|3
|2
|5
|2
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 8
|5.0
|6
|3
|2
|6
|3
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 46 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs, 23 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.
- He has a .338/.438/.551 slash line so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|May. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Marlins
|May. 4
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Marlins
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
Sean Murphy Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Murphy Stats
- Sean Murphy has collected 29 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.
- He has a slash line of .282/.426/.621 so far this season.
Murphy Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Orioles
|May. 7
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|at Marlins
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|at Marlins
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 35 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He's slashed .250/.310/.550 on the season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|May. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|at Phillies
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Verdugo Stats
- Alex Verdugo has put up 42 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .307/.383/.504 on the season.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Phillies
|May. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|May. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Phillies
|May. 5
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
