Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (24-11) into a matchup with Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox (21-15) at Truist Park, on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET. Acuna is at .338, the fourth-best average in the league, and Yoshida is ninth at .321.

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (3-3, 3.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Nick Pivetta (2-2, 4.99 ERA).

Braves vs. Red Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

7:20 PM ET

Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (3-3, 3.37 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (2-2, 4.99 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (3-3) will take the mound for the Braves, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, May 1, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.37, a 2.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.442 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Morton has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

The Red Sox are sending Pivetta (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.99 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

In six games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.99, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.

Pivetta has one quality start under his belt this year.

Pivetta is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five frames per start.

