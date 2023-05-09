The Philadelphia 76ers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 7.5)

76ers (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Over (213)



The Celtics have covered less often than the 76ers this season, putting up an ATS record of 44-35-3, as opposed to the 48-34-0 mark of the Sixers.

Boston (18-18-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (48.6%) than Philadelphia (3-0) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (100%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Philadelphia and its opponents do it more often (53.7% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the 76ers are 13-13, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been shining at both ends of the court this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics are averaging 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

Of the shots taken by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been threes (38%).

76ers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Philadelphia is 14th in the NBA offensively (115.2 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (110.9 points conceded).

With 25.2 assists per game, the 76ers are 16th in the league.

The 76ers are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

Philadelphia takes 38.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.9% of Philadelphia's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.1% are 2-pointers.

