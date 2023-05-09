Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Philadelphia 76ers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 7.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (213)
- The Celtics have covered less often than the 76ers this season, putting up an ATS record of 44-35-3, as opposed to the 48-34-0 mark of the Sixers.
- Boston (18-18-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (48.6%) than Philadelphia (3-0) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (100%).
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Philadelphia and its opponents do it more often (53.7% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the 76ers are 13-13, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston has been shining at both ends of the court this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).
- The Celtics are averaging 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- Of the shots taken by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been threes (38%).
76ers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Philadelphia is 14th in the NBA offensively (115.2 points scored per game) and third-best on defense (110.9 points conceded).
- With 25.2 assists per game, the 76ers are 16th in the league.
- The 76ers are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).
- Philadelphia takes 38.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.9% of Philadelphia's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.1% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.