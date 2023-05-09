The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline 76ers Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-7.5) 213 -300 +250 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-7.5) 213.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-7.5) 213.5 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-7.5) 214.5 -300 +250 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The 76ers' +354 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) while allowing 110.9 per outing (third in league).
  • These teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 20.1 more than this game's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams put up 222.3 combined points per game, 9.3 more points than this contest's total.
  • Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
  • Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 28.5 -110 30.1
Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -125 14.9
Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4
Marcus Smart 12.5 -130 11.5

