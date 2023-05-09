The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while allowing 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The 76ers' +354 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) while allowing 110.9 per outing (third in league).

These teams score 233.1 points per game combined, 20.1 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams put up 222.3 combined points per game, 9.3 more points than this contest's total.

Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 28.5 -110 30.1 Jaylen Brown 23.5 -125 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -125 14.9 Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4 Marcus Smart 12.5 -130 11.5

