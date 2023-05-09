How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers meet in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.
- Boston is 38-4 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The Celtics score seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).
- Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
76ers Stats Insights
- The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Philadelphia has put together a 43-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.
- The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are in away games (115.4).
- When playing at home, Boston is ceding 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than when playing on the road (112.4).
- When playing at home, the Celtics are making 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).
76ers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the 76ers score 114.2 points per game, two less than away (116.2). On defense they concede 109.5 points per game at home, 2.8 less than on the road (112.3).
- In 2022-23 Philadelphia is conceding 2.8 fewer points per game at home (109.5) than away (112.3).
- At home the 76ers are picking up 25.7 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (24.6).
Celtics Injuries
76ers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Joel Embiid
|Questionable
|Knee
