The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers meet in Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have made.

Boston is 38-4 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics score seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

Philadelphia has put together a 43-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are in away games (115.4).

When playing at home, Boston is ceding 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than when playing on the road (112.4).

When playing at home, the Celtics are making 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

76ers Home & Away Comparison

At home the 76ers score 114.2 points per game, two less than away (116.2). On defense they concede 109.5 points per game at home, 2.8 less than on the road (112.3).

In 2022-23 Philadelphia is conceding 2.8 fewer points per game at home (109.5) than away (112.3).

At home the 76ers are picking up 25.7 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury - - -

76ers Injuries