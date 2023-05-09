The Philadelphia 76ers are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The over/under in the matchup is set at 213.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -7.5 213.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 213.5 points in 65 of 82 games this season.

The average total in Boston's outings this year is 229.4, 15.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won 26 of its 37 games, or 70.3%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

76ers Betting Records & Stats

Philadelphia has combined with its opponent to score more than 213.5 points in 57 of 82 games this season.

Philadelphia's games this year have had a 226.1-point total on average, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia's ATS record is 48-34-0 this season.

The 76ers have been victorious in 12, or 48%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Philadelphia has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +240 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Philadelphia has a 29.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total seven times.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 23 times in 41 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 41 opportunities in road games.

The Celtics score seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Additional 76ers Insights & Trends

Philadelphia has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the 76ers have gone over the total six times.

This year, Philadelphia is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, it is 23-18-0 ATS (.561).

The 76ers score an average of 115.2 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 18-20 43-39 76ers 48-34 3-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

