Take a look at the injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25), which currently has zero players listed, as the Celtics prepare for their NBA playoffs second round game 5 with the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at TD Garden on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 PM ET.

The 76ers will seek another victory over the Celtics after a 116-115 OT win on Sunday. James Harden led the 76ers to the victory with a team-high 42 points. Jayson Tatum put up 24 points in the Celtics' loss.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics record seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston has a 48-12 record when scoring more than 110.9 points.

The Celtics have seen an uptick in scoring recently, racking up 119.2 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.3 points more than the 117.9 they've scored this season.

Boston knocks down 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6). It is shooting 37.6% from deep (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.5%.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers score an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Philadelphia is 43-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Over their previous 10 games, the 76ers are posting 110.9 points per contest, compared to their season average of 115.2.

Philadelphia knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 38.7% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 11.6 its opponents make, shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.

The 76ers rank fourth in the NBA with 115.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and eighth defensively with 110.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 213

