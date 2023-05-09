Top Celtics vs. 76ers Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) are scheduled to meet on Tuesday at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 9
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Watch Tatum, Joel Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics' Last Game
The Celtics were defeated by the 76ers on Sunday, 116-115 in OT. Tatum scored 24 in a losing effort, while James Harden led the winning squad with 42 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|24
|18
|6
|1
|4
|1
|Jaylen Brown
|23
|3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|Marcus Smart
|21
|3
|7
|0
|0
|4
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
76ers' Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|James Harden
|42
|8
|9
|4
|1
|6
|Joel Embiid
|34
|13
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Tyrese Maxey
|14
|8
|1
|2
|1
|2
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs 76ers Prediction
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is tops on the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 4.6 assists.
- Jaylen Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Derrick White is posting 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.
- Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marcus Smart averages a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
76ers Players to Watch
- Embiid is No. 1 on the 76ers in scoring (33.1 points per game) and rebounding (10.2), and produces 4.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots (seventh in the league).
- Harden is putting up a team-leading 10.7 assists per game. And he is delivering 21 points and 6.1 rebounds, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per game.
- Tobias Harris is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 50.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- The 76ers receive 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey.
- De'Anthony Melton gets the 76ers 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|BOS
|26
|10.6
|5.1
|0.8
|1.4
|2.9
|James Harden
|PHI
|18.4
|4.7
|6.5
|1.3
|0.2
|2.9
|Jaylen Brown
|BOS
|25.4
|5.1
|3.6
|1.1
|0.4
|2.6
|Joel Embiid
|PHI
|13.9
|6.3
|1.9
|0.5
|1.6
|0.2
|Tyrese Maxey
|PHI
|15.3
|3.8
|1.5
|1.2
|0.5
|2.3
|Marcus Smart
|BOS
|16.3
|4
|5.1
|1.3
|0.3
|2.3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.