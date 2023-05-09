The Boston Celtics (57-25) and the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) are scheduled to meet on Tuesday at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 9

Tuesday, May 9 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics were defeated by the 76ers on Sunday, 116-115 in OT. Tatum scored 24 in a losing effort, while James Harden led the winning squad with 42 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 24 18 6 1 4 1 Jaylen Brown 23 3 5 0 0 3 Marcus Smart 21 3 7 0 0 4

76ers' Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM James Harden 42 8 9 4 1 6 Joel Embiid 34 13 4 1 0 0 Tyrese Maxey 14 8 1 2 1 2

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on the Celtics with 30.1 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 4.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 49.1% from the floor and 33.5% from downtown with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White is posting 12.4 points, 3.9 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Malcolm Brogdon posts 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart averages a team-best 6.3 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Embiid is No. 1 on the 76ers in scoring (33.1 points per game) and rebounding (10.2), and produces 4.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1.7 blocked shots (seventh in the league).

Harden is putting up a team-leading 10.7 assists per game. And he is delivering 21 points and 6.1 rebounds, making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per game.

Tobias Harris is averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, making 50.1% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The 76ers receive 20.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Tyrese Maxey.

De'Anthony Melton gets the 76ers 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1.6 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum BOS 26 10.6 5.1 0.8 1.4 2.9 James Harden PHI 18.4 4.7 6.5 1.3 0.2 2.9 Jaylen Brown BOS 25.4 5.1 3.6 1.1 0.4 2.6 Joel Embiid PHI 13.9 6.3 1.9 0.5 1.6 0.2 Tyrese Maxey PHI 15.3 3.8 1.5 1.2 0.5 2.3 Marcus Smart BOS 16.3 4 5.1 1.3 0.3 2.3

