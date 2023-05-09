Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday will see the New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 2-1.

You can tune in to ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS to watch as the Devils and the Hurricanes square off.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Devils Hurricanes 8-4 NJ 5/5/2023 Hurricanes Devils 6-1 CAR 5/3/2023 Hurricanes Devils 5-1 CAR 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ 3/12/2023 Devils Hurricanes 3-0 NJ

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have given up 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the league (289 total, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Devils have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Devils have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 27 goals during that time.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4% Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9% Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 - Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 - Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes allow 2.6 goals per game (210 in total), the second-fewest in the NHL.

With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the NHL's 15th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 matchups, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 37 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players