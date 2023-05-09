Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 2-1. Oddsmakers list the Hurricanes as underdogs in this matchup, listing them +135 moneyline odds against the Devils (-155).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

To prepare for this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Tuesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Devils 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-155)

Devils (-155) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils are 52-22-8 overall and 14-8-22 in overtime games.

New Jersey has 42 points (19-6-4) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 15 times this season the Devils finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-13-1 record, good for three points.

New Jersey has taken 11 points from the 13 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (5-7-1 record).

The Devils are 51-7-6 in the 64 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 108 points).

In the 46 games when New Jersey has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 33-11-2 record (68 points).

When it has outshot opponents, New Jersey is 37-18-6 (80 points).

The Devils' opponents have had more shots in 29 games. The Devils finished 18-9-2 in those contests (38 points).

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have posted a record of 15-9-24 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 52-21-9.

Carolina has earned 54 points (24-7-6) in its 37 games decided by one goal.

This season the Hurricanes registered just one goal in seven games and have gone 2-4-1 (five points).

When Carolina has scored two goals this season, they've earned 15 points (6-8-3 record).

The Hurricanes have earned 105 points in their 61 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal in 24 games has a record of 21-3-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Carolina has posted a record of 48-19-4 (100 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 15 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Devils Rank Devils AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.2 15th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.56 2nd 4th 34.4 Shots 34.8 3rd 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 26 1st 13th 21.9% Power Play % 19.8% 19th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 84.4% 2nd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.