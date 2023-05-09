Devils vs. Hurricanes NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 2-1 lead in the series. Oddsmakers list the Hurricanes as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +135 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-160).
Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Devils vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Devils Moneyline
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|-155
|+135
|-
|BetMGM
|-160
|+135
|5.5
|PointsBet
|-159
|+135
|5.5
Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Devils vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends
- Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 44 of 91 games this season.
- In the 23 times this season the Devils have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 13-10 in those games.
- The Hurricanes have been listed as the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent four times.
- When playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, New Jersey has compiled a 10-3 record (winning 76.9% of its games).
- Carolina has played with moneyline odds of +135 or longer once this season and lost that game.
Devils Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Jack Hughes
|0.5 (-118)
|1.5 (+175)
|3.5 (-139)
|Dawson Mercer
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+105)
|1.5 (-120)
|Jesper Bratt
|0.5 (+140)
|0.5 (-133)
|2.5 (+130)
Hurricanes Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Seth Jarvis
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (-115)
|2.5 (+110)
|Jordan Staal
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+140)
|-
|Martin Necas
|0.5 (+135)
|0.5 (-143)
|2.5 (-128)
Devils Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|5-5-0
|0-0
|6-4-0
|5.6
|2.7
|3
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|0-0
|7-3-0
|5.4
|3.7
|2.8
