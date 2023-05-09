The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 2-1 lead in the series. Oddsmakers list the Hurricanes as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +135 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (-160).

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 44 of 91 games this season.

In the 23 times this season the Devils have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 13-10 in those games.

The Hurricanes have been listed as the underdog nine times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

When playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter, New Jersey has compiled a 10-3 record (winning 76.9% of its games).

Carolina has played with moneyline odds of +135 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Hughes 0.5 (-118) 1.5 (+175) 3.5 (-139) Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-120) Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+140) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+130)

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+110) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-128)

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 2.7 3

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.4 3.7 2.8

