Devils vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, with puck drop at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 2-1. The Hurricanes are underdogs (+135) against the Devils (-155).
Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-155)
|Hurricanes (+135)
|-
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have a 40-23 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- New Jersey has a 26-9 record (winning 74.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Devils a 60.8% chance to win.
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Carolina has played as a moneyline underdog of +135 or longer two times this season. They lost both games.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 42.6% chance to win.
Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info
|How to Watch Devils vs Hurricanes
|Devils vs Hurricanes Player Props
|Devils vs Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Hurricanes Prediction
Devils vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|289 (4th)
|Goals
|262 (15th)
|222 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|210 (2nd)
|49 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|50 (18th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Devils Advanced Stats
- New Jersey has not gone over in its past 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, the Devils' goals per game average is 2.2 lower than their season-long average.
- The Devils' 289 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- The Devils have given up the eighth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 222 (2.7 per game).
- The squad has the league's third-best goal differential at +67 this season.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has gone over the total on one occasion over its last 10 contests.
- During the last 10 games, Hurricanes' games average 8.9 goals, 0.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Hurricanes have scored 262 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the league.
- The Hurricanes have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 210 goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.
- Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
