The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, with puck drop at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are ahead in the series 2-1. The Hurricanes are underdogs (+135) against the Devils (-155).

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-155) Hurricanes (+135) -

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have a 40-23 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

New Jersey has a 26-9 record (winning 74.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Devils a 60.8% chance to win.

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Carolina has played as a moneyline underdog of +135 or longer two times this season. They lost both games.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 42.6% chance to win.

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Devils vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Hurricanes Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 262 (15th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 210 (2nd) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 50 (18th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (3rd)

Devils Advanced Stats

New Jersey has not gone over in its past 10 contests.

In their last 10 games, the Devils' goals per game average is 2.2 lower than their season-long average.

The Devils' 289 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

The Devils have given up the eighth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 222 (2.7 per game).

The squad has the league's third-best goal differential at +67 this season.

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Carolina has gone over the total on one occasion over its last 10 contests.

During the last 10 games, Hurricanes' games average 8.9 goals, 0.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Hurricanes have scored 262 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes have been one of the toughest defensive units in the NHL this season, allowing 210 goals (2.6 per game) to rank second.

Their +52 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

