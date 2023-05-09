You can find player prop bet odds for Jack Hughes, Martin Necas and other players on the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Prudential Center.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jack Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (99 total points), having collected 43 goals and 56 assists.

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 7 2 2 4 4 at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 4 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 2 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 9

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hischier Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)

Nico Hischier has 31 goals and 49 assists to total 80 points (one per game).

Hischier Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 7 1 1 2 5 at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 1 1 3 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 1 1 3

Dougie Hamilton Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Dougie Hamilton has scored 22 goals and added 53 assists through 82 games for New Jersey.

Hamilton Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes May. 7 0 0 0 3 at Hurricanes May. 5 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes May. 3 0 0 0 1 vs. Rangers May. 1 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Apr. 29 0 0 0 1

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Necas has scored 28 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 43 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Carolina offense with 71 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.9 shots per game, shooting 11.7%.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Devils May. 5 1 0 1 4 vs. Devils May. 3 0 0 0 3 at Islanders Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 0 0 0 1

Put your picks to the test and bet on Devils vs. Hurricanes player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Sebastian Aho has racked up 68 points this season, with 36 goals and 32 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils May. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Devils May. 5 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils May. 3 0 1 1 1 at Islanders Apr. 28 1 0 1 4 vs. Islanders Apr. 25 1 0 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.