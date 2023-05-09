Top Player Prop Bets for Devils vs. Hurricanes NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 on May 9, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Jack Hughes, Martin Necas and other players on the New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes prior to their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Prudential Center.
Devils vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Devils vs Hurricanes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Hughes is one of New Jersey's leading contributors (99 total points), having collected 43 goals and 56 assists.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 7
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|9
Nico Hischier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Nico Hischier has 31 goals and 49 assists to total 80 points (one per game).
Hischier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
Dougie Hamilton Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Dougie Hamilton has scored 22 goals and added 53 assists through 82 games for New Jersey.
Hamilton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Necas has scored 28 goals (0.3 per game) and dished out 43 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Carolina offense with 71 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 2.9 shots per game, shooting 11.7%.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
Sebastian Aho has racked up 68 points this season, with 36 goals and 32 assists.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
