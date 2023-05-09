Jason Robertson will be in action Tuesday when his Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Considering a wager on Robertson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:50 per game on the ice, is +37.

In Robertson's 82 games played this season he's scored in 36 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 60 of 82 games this year, Robertson has recorded a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.

Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 9 109 Points 7 46 Goals 2 63 Assists 5

