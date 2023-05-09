Jason Robertson Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Jason Robertson will be in action Tuesday when his Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Considering a wager on Robertson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
Robertson Season Stats Insights
- Robertson's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:50 per game on the ice, is +37.
- In Robertson's 82 games played this season he's scored in 36 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- In 60 of 82 games this year, Robertson has recorded a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.
- Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 16 occasions.
- Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 68.9% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Robertson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.
Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken
- The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|9
|109
|Points
|7
|46
|Goals
|2
|63
|Assists
|5
