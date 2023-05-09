Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 9
The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article, we break down Tatum's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|30.1
|26.0
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.8
|10.6
|Assists
|4.5
|4.6
|5.1
|PRA
|43.5
|43.5
|41.7
|PR
|38.5
|38.9
|36.6
|3PM
|2.5
|3.2
|2.9
Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
|Celtics vs 76ers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs 76ers Prediction
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers
- Tatum is responsible for attempting 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.
- Tatum is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Tatum's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.
- On the boards, the 76ers are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, allowing 24.2 per contest.
- Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.
Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/7/2023
|47
|24
|18
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5/5/2023
|43
|27
|10
|5
|3
|1
|2
|5/3/2023
|19
|7
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|44
|39
|11
|5
|4
|1
|1
|4/4/2023
|38
|19
|6
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2/25/2023
|36
|18
|13
|6
|3
|1
|0
|2/8/2023
|37
|12
|8
|9
|1
|1
|1
|10/18/2022
|39
|35
|12
|4
|2
|1
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.