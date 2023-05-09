The Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 7, Tatum produced 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in a 116-115 loss against the 76ers.

In this article, we break down Tatum's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 30.1 26.0 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 10.6 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.1 PRA 43.5 43.5 41.7 PR 38.5 38.9 36.6 3PM 2.5 3.2 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the 76ers

Tatum is responsible for attempting 21.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 21.1 per game.

Tatum is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Tatum's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per contest, which is third-best in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, allowing 24.2 per contest.

Allowing 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 47 24 18 6 1 4 1 5/5/2023 43 27 10 5 3 1 2 5/3/2023 19 7 7 3 0 1 0 5/1/2023 44 39 11 5 4 1 1 4/4/2023 38 19 6 6 2 0 3 2/25/2023 36 18 13 6 3 1 0 2/8/2023 37 12 8 9 1 1 1 10/18/2022 39 35 12 4 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.