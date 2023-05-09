Joel Embiid NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: 76ers vs. Celtics - May 9
Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.
In this piece we'll break down Embiid's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.
Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|33.1
|26.5
|Rebounds
|10.5
|10.2
|10.3
|Assists
|3.5
|4.2
|3.3
|PRA
|43.5
|47.5
|40.1
|PR
|39.5
|43.3
|36.8
|3PM
|0.5
|1.0
|0.4
Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics
- Embiid has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 11.0 per game, which account for 19.3% and 21.8%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's taken 3.0 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Embiid's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8.
- On defense, the Celtics have allowed 111.4 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.
- Conceding 44.0 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.
- Conceding 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.
- Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.
Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/7/2023
|46
|34
|13
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5/5/2023
|39
|30
|13
|3
|1
|4
|1
|5/3/2023
|27
|15
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4/4/2023
|39
|52
|13
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2/25/2023
|40
|41
|12
|5
|0
|3
|0
|2/8/2023
|39
|28
|7
|1
|1
|1
|2
|10/18/2022
|37
|26
|15
|5
|1
|1
|0
