Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers teammates match up versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Embiid totaled 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 116-115 win against the Celtics.

In this piece we'll break down Embiid's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Joel Embiid Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 33.1 26.5 Rebounds 10.5 10.2 10.3 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.3 PRA 43.5 47.5 40.1 PR 39.5 43.3 36.8 3PM 0.5 1.0 0.4



Joel Embiid Insights vs. the Celtics

Embiid has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 11.0 per game, which account for 19.3% and 21.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 3.0 threes per game, or 7.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Embiid's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his 76ers rank 26th in possessions per game with 99.8.

On defense, the Celtics have allowed 111.4 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.

Conceding 44.0 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 23.1 assists per game, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Joel Embiid vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 46 34 13 4 0 0 1 5/5/2023 39 30 13 3 1 4 1 5/3/2023 27 15 3 0 0 5 0 4/4/2023 39 52 13 6 0 2 0 2/25/2023 40 41 12 5 0 3 0 2/8/2023 39 28 7 1 1 1 2 10/18/2022 37 26 15 5 1 1 0

