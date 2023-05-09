Mason Marchment will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. Looking to wager on Marchment's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mason Marchment vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Marchment has averaged 15:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Marchment has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 68 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 23 of 68 games this year, Marchment has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marchment has an implied probability of 40.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchment has an implied probability of 26.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchment Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 68 Games 7 31 Points 3 12 Goals 2 19 Assists 1

