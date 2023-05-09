Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The over/under for the matchup is set at 227.5.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|227.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In 40 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 combined points.
- The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
- Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
- This season, Denver has won 27 of its 34 games, or 79.4%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.
- Phoenix has a 225.2-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Phoenix has compiled a 43-38-0 record against the spread.
- The Suns have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (28.6%) in those contests.
- This season, Phoenix has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|40
|48.8%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
- Six of Nuggets' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it has in road games (20-21-0).
- The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.
- Denver has a 38-17 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- Phoenix has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Seven of the Suns' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- This season, Phoenix is 22-19-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-19-0 ATS (.512).
- The Suns average just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|45-37
|17-16
|38-44
|Suns
|43-38
|5-4
|42-40
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Suns
|115.8
|113.6
|12
|17
|38-17
|32-11
|47-8
|34-10
|112.5
|111.6
|8
|6
|36-12
|34-19
|40-8
|39-14
