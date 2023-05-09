The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2. The over/under for the matchup is set at 227.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 227.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 40 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 227.5 combined points.
  • The average total in Denver's contests this year is 228.3, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • Denver has entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • This season, Denver has won 27 of its 34 games, or 79.4%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix has combined with its opponents to score more than 227.5 points in 41 of 82 games this season.
  • Phoenix has a 225.2-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 2.3 fewer points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, Phoenix has compiled a 43-38-0 record against the spread.
  • The Suns have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (28.6%) in those contests.
  • This season, Phoenix has won four of its nine games, or 44.4%, when it is the underdog by at least +200 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Phoenix has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9
Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.
  • Six of Nuggets' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it has in road games (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.
  • Denver has a 38-17 record against the spread and a 47-8 record overall when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • Phoenix has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
  • Seven of the Suns' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • This season, Phoenix is 22-19-0 at home against the spread (.537 winning percentage). Away, it is 21-19-0 ATS (.512).
  • The Suns average just 1.1 more points per game (113.6) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (112.5).
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Phoenix is 32-11 against the spread and 34-10 overall.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Nuggets and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 17-16 38-44
Suns 43-38 5-4 42-40

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Nuggets Suns
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 113.6
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 17
38-17
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-11
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 34-10
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.6
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 6
36-12
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-19
40-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-14

