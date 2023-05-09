Rangers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (21-13) and Seattle Mariners (17-18) going head to head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on May 9.
The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (3-2, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney (2-2, 5.52 ERA).
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Mariners vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Rangers Player Props
|Mariners vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 5-2.
- When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.
- The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.
- The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (64.3%) in those games.
- Texas has a mark of 1-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Texas is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 6.6 runs per game (223 total runs).
- The Rangers have pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-7
|Andrew Heaney vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 5
|@ Angels
|L 5-4
|Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson
|May 6
|@ Angels
|W 10-1
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Reid Detmers
|May 7
|@ Angels
|W 16-8
|Martín Pérez vs José Suarez
|May 8
|@ Mariners
|W 2-1
|Jon Gray vs Logan Gilbert
|May 9
|@ Mariners
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs George Kirby
|May 10
|@ Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Castillo
|May 11
|@ Athletics
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 12
|@ Athletics
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Mason Miller
|May 13
|@ Athletics
|-
|Jon Gray vs JP Sears
|May 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Drew Rucinski
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.