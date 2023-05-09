Tuesday's contest between the Texas Rangers (21-13) and Seattle Mariners (17-18) going head to head at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET on May 9.

The Mariners will give the ball to George Kirby (3-2, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney (2-2, 5.52 ERA).

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 5-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Texas and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (64.3%) in those games.

Texas has a mark of 1-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Texas is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 6.6 runs per game (223 total runs).

The Rangers have pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Schedule