Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will see Andrew Heaney on the mound for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +145. The total for the contest has been set at 7.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -175 +145 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 5-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been victorious in nine, or 64.3%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Texas has entered three games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas' games have gone over the total in 21 of its 34 chances.

The Rangers have played just two games with a spread this season and covered in each game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 9-7 8-4 13-9 15-9 6-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.