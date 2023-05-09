On Tuesday, May 9 at 9:40 PM ET, the Seattle Mariners (17-18) host the Texas Rangers (21-13) at T-Mobile Park. George Kirby will get the ball for the Mariners, while Andrew Heaney will take the mound for the Rangers.

The Mariners are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rangers (+145). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (2-2, 5.52 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have won all five games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Mariners went 4-2 over the six games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (64.3%) in those games.

The Rangers have a mark of 1-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win AL West +300 - 2nd

