The Texas Rangers (21-13) will try to keep a three-game win streak alive when they visit the Seattle Mariners (17-18) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Mariners will call on George Kirby (3-2) versus the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (2-2).

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (3-2, 3.11 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (2-2, 5.52 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (2-2) takes the mound first for the Rangers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.52 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up six earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 31-year-old has a 5.52 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings during six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .222 to his opponents.

Heaney has two quality starts this year.

Heaney heads into the matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (3-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.11 ERA this season with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 0.7 walks per nine across six games.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Kirby will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 24th, .982 WHIP ranks 12th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 72nd.

