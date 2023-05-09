How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9 features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken meeting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are ahead 2-1 in the series.
You can turn on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS to take in the action as the Kraken look to take down the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/7/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|7-2 SEA
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 32 goals over that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
