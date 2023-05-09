The Dallas Stars take the ice in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 2-1.

You can watch along on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Stars meet the Kraken.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Stars are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 32 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that time.

Kraken Key Players