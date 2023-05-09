How to Watch the Stars vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Tuesday the Seattle Kraken take their home ice at Climate Pledge Arena to square off against the Dallas Stars for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 2-1 lead in the series.
Tune in to ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Stars and the Kraken hit the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/7/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|7-2 SEA
|5/4/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|4-2 DAL
|5/2/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/21/2023
|Stars
|Kraken
|5-4 (F/OT) SEA
|3/13/2023
|Kraken
|Stars
|5-2 DAL
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
