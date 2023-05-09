The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 2-1. The Kraken are underdogs (+120) against the Stars (-145).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 54 of 92 games this season.

The Stars are 18-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Kraken have been made the underdog 22 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.

Dallas is 15-5 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Seattle has won nine of its 15 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-115) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-175) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.2 2.7

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 4-6-0 5.8 3.2 2.7

