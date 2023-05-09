Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 2-1 edge in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, listing them -160 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+130).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|+130
|-150
|-
|Make your bet on DraftKings!
|BetMGM
|+130
|-160
|5.5
|Make your pick with BetMGM!
|PointsBet
|+135
|-159
|5.5
|Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Seattle's games this season have had more than 5.5 goals 54 of 92 times.
- The Stars are 18-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- The Kraken have been made the underdog 22 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.
- Dallas is 11-4 when playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (73.3% win percentage).
- Seattle is 8-5 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +130 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+290)
|0.5 (+130)
|1.5 (-189)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-154)
|2.5 (-115)
|Tyler Seguin
|0.5 (+180)
|0.5 (-120)
|2.5 (+110)
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kraken Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Beniers
|0.5 (+195)
|0.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-161)
|Vince Dunn
|0.5 (+125)
|0.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-175)
|Jaden Schwartz
|0.5 (+210)
|0.5 (+100)
|2.5 (-110)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-2-2
|0-0
|5-5-0
|5.6
|3.20
|2.70
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Kraken Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|0-0
|4-6-0
|5.8
|3.20
|2.70
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.