The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 9, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken hold a 2-1 edge in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, listing them -160 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+130).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
DraftKings +130 -150 - Make your bet on DraftKings!
BetMGM +130 -160 5.5 Make your pick with BetMGM!
PointsBet +135 -159 5.5 Check out more NHL odds on PointsBet!

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

  • Seattle's games this season have had more than 5.5 goals 54 of 92 times.
  • The Stars are 18-7 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
  • The Kraken have been made the underdog 22 times this season, and upset their opponent nine times.
  • Dallas is 11-4 when playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (73.3% win percentage).
  • Seattle is 8-5 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-189)
Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-154) 2.5 (-115)
Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-120) 2.5 (+110)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161)
Vince Dunn 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-175)
Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-110)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-2-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.6 3.20 2.70

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-4-0 0-0 4-6-0 5.8 3.20 2.70

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.