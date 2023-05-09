Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 advantage in the series. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +120 moneyline odds against the Stars (-140).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Kraken (+120) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have compiled a 41-24 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas is 30-17 (winning 63.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 58.3% chance to win.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

The Stars are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

