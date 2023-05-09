Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 advantage in the series. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, giving them +120 moneyline odds against the Stars (-140).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Kraken (+120)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have compiled a 41-24 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Dallas is 30-17 (winning 63.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 58.3% chance to win.
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 games.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
- The Stars are ranked third in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
