The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken hit the ice Tuesday for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 2-1 in the series. The Stars are favored (-140) in this game against the Kraken (+120).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-140) Kraken (+120) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars are 41-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has gone 30-17 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (63.8% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 58.3%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Dallas has not hit the over.

During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

