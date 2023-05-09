Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken hit the ice Tuesday for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 2-1 in the series. The Stars are favored (-140) in this game against the Kraken (+120).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Kraken (+120)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars are 41-24 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas has gone 30-17 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (63.8% win percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 58.3%.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Dallas has not hit the over.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
- The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.