Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars take the ice against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET and brodcast on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are on top 2-1 in the series. The Stars are the favorite (-150) in this matchup with the Kraken (+130).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-150) Kraken (+130) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have compiled a 41-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Dallas has gone 28-14 (winning 66.7%).

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 60.0% in this matchup.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 games.

During their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

