Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, May 9, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are on top 2-1 in the series. The Kraken have +120 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Stars (-140).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-140)
|Kraken (+120)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have put together a 41-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas has a 30-17 record (winning 63.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 58.3%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have won 24 of the 52 games, or 46.2%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Seattle is 19-13 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 45.5% chance to win.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.
- The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the best units in NHL play, allowing 215 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has hit the over once over its last 10 games.
- Over the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.