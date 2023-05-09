Player prop bet options for Jason Robertson and others are available when the Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists) and plays an average of 18:50 per game.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 0 0 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 1 1 4 vs. Wild Apr. 25 1 1 2 4

Jamie Benn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -135, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)

Jamie Benn has 78 points (one per game), scoring 33 goals and adding 45 assists.

Benn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 7 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 3

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)

Joe Pavelski's 77 points this season have come via 28 goals and 49 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Kraken May. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken May. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken May. 2 4 0 4 6 at Wild Apr. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Wild Apr. 25 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)

Vince Dunn has racked up 64 points this season, with 14 goals and 50 assists.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Stars May. 7 0 1 1 0 at Stars May. 4 0 1 1 2 at Stars May. 2 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Apr. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Apr. 28 1 0 1 3

