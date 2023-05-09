Wyatt Johnston and the Dallas Stars are playing the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Johnston intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

Johnston has averaged 15:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

In 23 of 82 games this season, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Johnston has a point in 36 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Johnston has posted an assist in a game 16 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Johnston goes over his points over/under is 42.6%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 24.4% of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 6 41 Points 5 24 Goals 3 17 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.