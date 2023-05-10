The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is batting .246 with five doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

In 55.9% of his 34 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 20.6% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has had an RBI in 18 games this season (52.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (23.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (52.9%), including six multi-run games (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (50.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings