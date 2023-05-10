Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.417 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .246 with five doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.
- In 55.9% of his 34 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 20.6% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 18 games this season (52.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (23.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (52.9%), including six multi-run games (17.6%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (56.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (50.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Mariners have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.38).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.7 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Castillo (2-0 with a 2.38 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his eighth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (2.38), fifth in WHIP (.912), and 28th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
